Luke Kuechly joins Panthers radio broadcast team for 2022 season

Luke Kuechly is back with the Carolina Panthers -- this time in the radio booth.

The team announced Monday the all-time great linebacker would be part of its broadcast team for seven games in 2022.

"I just love the Panthers; I love being around it," Kuechly told the team's official website. "I love the people. I think I want to be attached to the team, and the game, and the organization somehow. I think it could be a lot of fun. I think that's the biggest reason, to do something around the game on game day that's fun. You still get the atmosphere, and all the good memories I have here in Carolina."

A first-round pick by the Panthers in 2012, Kuechly played eight seasons in Carolina, earning seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro nods. He retired following the 2019 season.

The 31-year-old previously worked in the Panthers' scouting department before leaving that position last offseason.