Luke Kuechly joins Panthers radio broadcast team for 2022 season

Luke Kuechly is back with the Carolina Panthers -- this time in the radio booth.
The team announced Monday the all-time great linebacker would be part of its broadcast team for seven games in 2022.
"I just love the Panthers; I love being around it," Kuechly told the team's official website. "I love the people. I think I want to be attached to the team, and the game, and the organization somehow. I think it could be a lot of fun. I think that's the biggest reason, to do something around the game on game day that's fun. You still get the atmosphere, and all the good memories I have here in Carolina."
A first-round pick by the Panthers in 2012, Kuechly played eight seasons in Carolina, earning seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro nods. He retired following the 2019 season.
The 31-year-old previously worked in the Panthers' scouting department before leaving that position last offseason.
Kuechly will join team play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and either Jordan Gross or Jake Delhomme, along with sideline reporter Kristen Balboni for seven games in 2022. Jim Szoke will be the third man in the booth for games in which Kuechly doesn't participate.