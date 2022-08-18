Luke Knox, FIU football player and brother of Bills TE Dawson Knox, dies at 22

Published: Aug 18, 2022 at 10:36 AM
Associated Press

FIU football player Luke Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers and was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the university said Thursday.

Luke Knox died Wednesday evening, school officials said. The cause was not revealed, though the university said police do not suspect foul play.

Knox, who studied business, was 22.

"Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox," FIU coach Mike MacIntyre wrote on social media. "I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember."

FIU players were told of Knox's death late Wednesday. Thursday's practice was canceled, and grief counselors were brought in to meet with the team and others from the university community.

Dawson Knox, Luke Knox's older brother, is entering his fourth season with the Bills.

"Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time," Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday. "We're right there with him and supporting him and his family. Just tragic news that I woke up to this morning."

Luke Knox, who was from Brentwood, Tennessee, primarily played special teams during his time at Ole Miss, and he had 11 tackles in his four seasons there. He switched to tight end in 2021 though appeared as a linebacker on FIU's roster this season.

MacIntyre was defensive coordinator at Ole Miss during Knox's time with the Rebels. MacIntyre is in his first season at FIU.

"He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident," MacIntyre said. "Luke's family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time."

FIU opens its season Sept. 1 against Bryant.

