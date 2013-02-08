Luke Joeckel would be good fit with Chiefs, Eagles, Cardinals

As I evaluate the top offensive tackles in the 2013 class, the guy I believe every offensive coordinator in the NFL should want is Texas A&M's Luke Joeckel. At 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, Joeckel is the prototypical left tackle prospect with the frame and length to stalemate pass rushers. Most importantly, he is a fluid athlete with the balance, body control and lateral quickness to effectively shadow and mirror on the edge. Joeckel's exceptional movement skills are complemented by superb technique and fundamentals. In the run game, Joeckel excels at blocking defenders on the move. He climbs quickly to the second level, and his athleticism and quickness make him an ideal fit in the zone-based blocking schemes that frequently require edge blockers to handle defenders in space. Additionally, Joeckel would fit into schemes that feature various elements of the screen game, which puts offensive linemen on the move.