Luis Castillo returning to Chargers on one-year contract

The San Diego Chargers have re-signed defensive tackle Luis Castillo to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday, and also signed kick returner Micheal Spurlock.
News of the Castillo deal first broke earlier in the day when agent Mike McCartney tweeted his congratulations to Castillo.
"Congrats to Luis Castillo re-signing with the @chargers!" McCartney wrote.
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Castillo, who missed most of the 2011 season after suffering a fractured leg in Week 1, was released by the Chargers earlier this year. However, shortly before the release, U-T San Diego reported the Chargers had interest in bringing Castillo back at a reduced salary.
Chargers coach Norv Turner certainly sounded like he was interested in having Castillo return when he spoke to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport last week at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.
"Luis is, he was really having an outstanding camp last year and got hurt in the opening game, and he's, I think he's healthy," Turner said. "Last time I talked to him, he thought he was making great strides and great rehabilitation. I see him as a good football player."
Castillo is the second defensive lineman to be re-signed by the Chargers after testing free agency. Nose tackle Antonio Garay signed a two-year deal earlier this week to stay with the team.
Spurlock will be entering his sixth season in the NFL. He entered the league with the Arizona Cardinals in 2006, played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2007, split his time between the Bucs and the San Francisco 49ers in 2009, and returned to the Bucs from 2010 to 2011. He's returned 41 punts for 331 yards and 73 kickoffs for 1,830 yards.
Spurlock played under current Chargers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia when both were in Tampa Bay.