Lucky Whitehead: 'Hopefully I can find a new home'

On the same day he was officially waived by the Cowboys after being mistakenly identified in a Virginia shoplifting case, Lucky Whitehead spoke to NFL Network about how he wished Dallas gave him another chance.
"I just wanted some time to clear my name," Whitehead told NFL Network's Cole Wright in a phone interview on Tuesday's NFL Total Access on NFL Network. "I think I deserve that a little bit ... It was just unfortunate how it all happened. I wish I got a chance to clear my name up."
Another NFL team has until 4 p.m. ET Wednesday to claim Whitehead off waivers. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on Good Morning Football that five teams contacted Whitehead on Tuesday.
Whitehead was cut by the Cowboys hours after Prince William County police announced the 25-year-old had been arrested on a petty larceny charge stemming from an alleged incident at a convenience store in Woodbridge, Virginia on June 22. Speaking to Rapoport on Monday, Whitehead's agent said the report was false. Police later announced they misidentified the man they arrested as Whitehead and apologized for the mistake.
"We have made a decision and moved on," Jones said six times when asked by reporters Tuesday, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported.
"I'm a great guy. I'm hardworking guy. I'm a great athlete. I wouldn't be here if I wasn't," Whitehead told Wright. "As far as the Cowboys organization, I appreciate them, for giving me the opportunity to be where I'm at today. Hopefully I can find me a new home and start over."