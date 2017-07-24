 Skip to main content
Lucky Whitehead arrested on petty larceny charge

Published: Jul 24, 2017 at 07:48 AM

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead was arrested and charged with misdemeanor petty larceny in June after he was accused of shoplifting in Virginia, according to court and police records.

Whitehead was arrested on June 22 around 1:30 a.m. ET after being accused of shoplifting less than $200 worth of merchandise from a convenience store in Woodbridge, Virginia, per Prince William County Police records. Police responded to a call made by a convenience store employee, who said Whitehead ran out of the store without paying for some merchandise. Police located Whitehead in the parking lot and arrested him a short time later.

Whitehead failed to show up for his scheduled arraignment on July 6 and a warrant was issued for his arrest, per Prince William County General Court records. He has another court hearing scheduled for August 10.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said he learned about Whitehead's arrest while on the practice field Monday and met with him briefly. He added the team is "gathering information and will respond accordingly."

Whitehead is entering his third season with the Cowboys out of Florida Atlantic. Last season, he recorded three catches for 48 yards.

UPDATE: Police in Virginia announced Tuesday they misidentified Whitehead as the man they arrested in June, dropped the charge and apologized to him and his family.

