Luck vs Taylor highlights tough Week 3 fantasy calls

Sometimes great is the enemy of good. Antonio Brown is a fantasy stud, there's no doubt about it. But is it worth it to give up two players who could be very productive in order to get one great one? I don't think so. Randall Cobb has gotten off to a "slow" start (he's still ranked in the top 20 WRs after two weeks) but should continue to rise in the ranks as the season continues. Carlos Hyde might not give you too many more days like Week 1, but he should still be good enough to be a quality RB3 in many leagues. That might not sound great, but talk to anyone who's gone running to the waiver wire in search of RB help recently -- that sort of depth is nice to have. In this case, hold steady and don't make the deal.