Luck powers Colts past struggling Redskins

NOTES: Jordan Reed had nine catches for 123 yards, and Jackson finished with five catches for 84 yards before leaving late with a bruised right leg. ... Hilton had five catches for 62 yards, setting a new career high for yards in one season (1,145). ... Colts cornerback Vontae Davis left in the third quarter with a concussion. ... Indy had its highest points total since November 2004 and became the first team to score six TDs of 30 or more yards in one game since Washington in 1966.