Luck leads Colts' comeback against Chiefs

INDIANAPOLIS - Andrew Luck threw four second-half touchdown passes and scored on a fumble recovery, leading the Indianapolis Colts from a four-TD deficit to an historic 45-44 comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in a wild-card game Saturday.
On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Indianapolis Colts' 45-44 win over the Kansas City Chiefs from Wild Card Weekend on Monday, Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. ET and again at midnight ET.
It's only the second time in playoff history a team rallied from a deficit of 28 or more points to win, according to STATS. Buffalo trailed by 32 before beating Houston 41-38 in overtime in January 1993.
Luck's first career playoff victory sends Indianapolis (12-5) to either Denver or New England next weekend for the divisional round with four straight wins.
Kansas City (11-6) finished its turnaround season with three straight losses, two to the Colts and none more stunning than Saturday's loss.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press