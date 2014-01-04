Luck leads Colts' comeback against Chiefs

Published: Jan 04, 2014 at 01:09 PM

INDIANAPOLIS - Andrew Luck threw four second-half touchdown passes and scored on a fumble recovery, leading the Indianapolis Colts from a four-TD deficit to an historic 45-44 comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in a wild-card game Saturday.

It's only the second time in playoff history a team rallied from a deficit of 28 or more points to win, according to STATS. Buffalo trailed by 32 before beating Houston 41-38 in overtime in January 1993.

Luck's first career playoff victory sends Indianapolis (12-5) to either Denver or New England next weekend for the divisional round with four straight wins.

Kansas City (11-6) finished its turnaround season with three straight losses, two to the Colts and none more stunning than Saturday's loss.

The Chiefs took a 38-10 lead early in the third quarter, but all they could muster after that was two field goals, while Luck and the Colts began their comeback.

