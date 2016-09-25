Luck, Hilton hook up to rally Colts past Chargers 26-22

Published: Sep 25, 2016 at 02:55 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Andrew Luck shook off a sore throwing shoulder, then watched T.Y. Hilton break a tackle on a 63-yard touchdown pass with 1:17 to play Sunday, giving the Indianapolis Colts a 26-22 victory over the San Diego Chargers.

It's the second time this season Luck has produced a late score to give Indy a lead in the waning seconds. But, unlike the season opener two weeks ago, the Colts recovered two fumbles in the final 62 seconds to preserve the win.

Luck finished 24 of 37 for 331 yards with one TD and one interception to earn his 15th career come-from-behind win - not bad for a guy who missed practice Wednesday and did limited work Thursday in practice because of the injury.

At times, Luck struggled, losing a fumble late in the first half that San Diego returned 61 yards to tie it at 13.

When it mattered most, though, Luck persevered. He converted on fourth-and-7 with an 8-yard pass to Hilton with 1:52 left, then found Hilton again after an injury stoppage. Hilton spun out of a tackle and zig-zagged his way down the field to avoid Chargers defenders to help the Colts (1-2) snap a two-game losing streak.

Philip Rivers got two more chances to win it. The first ended when safety Clayton Geathers stripped the ball from tight end Hunter Henry and Pro Bowl safety Mike Adams fell on it. The second ended when the Colts recovered another fumble on a desperation play as time expired.

Rivers was 25 of 38 for 310 yards.

Melvin Gordon was held to 16 carries for 35 yards, but scored a TD.

Copyright 2016 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield undergoes successful shoulder surgery: 'This is not the end of my story'

Baker Mayfield underwent repair for his torn labrum Wednesday and posted a short video afterward deeming it a "complete success." He is expected to begin light throwing in April, but a full recovery will require 4-6 months.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy defends last-second draw play: 'We had great confidence in that situation'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy defended how his team handled the final seconds of their playoff loss to the 49ers when speaking with reporters Wednesday.
news

RB Index: Five running backs I trust most in NFL Divisional Round

Trust -- especially in those who have the ball in their hands -- goes a long way at this point of the season. Today, Maurice Jones-Drew lists the five running backs playing in this weekend's Divisional Round whom HE trusts most.
news

Biggest vulnerability for eight remaining NFL playoff teams; plus, updated Super Bowl LVI probabilities

With the Divisional Round on the horizon, Cynthia Frelund updates her Super Bowl probabilities for the eight remaining playoff teams and identifies each squad's biggest vulnerability. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW