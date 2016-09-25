Luck, Hilton hook up to rally Colts past Chargers 26-22

INDIANAPOLIS -- Andrew Luck shook off a sore throwing shoulder, then watched T.Y. Hilton break a tackle on a 63-yard touchdown pass with 1:17 to play Sunday, giving the Indianapolis Colts a 26-22 victory over the San Diego Chargers.
It's the second time this season Luck has produced a late score to give Indy a lead in the waning seconds. But, unlike the season opener two weeks ago, the Colts recovered two fumbles in the final 62 seconds to preserve the win.
Luck finished 24 of 37 for 331 yards with one TD and one interception to earn his 15th career come-from-behind win - not bad for a guy who missed practice Wednesday and did limited work Thursday in practice because of the injury.
At times, Luck struggled, losing a fumble late in the first half that San Diego returned 61 yards to tie it at 13.
When it mattered most, though, Luck persevered. He converted on fourth-and-7 with an 8-yard pass to Hilton with 1:52 left, then found Hilton again after an injury stoppage. Hilton spun out of a tackle and zig-zagged his way down the field to avoid Chargers defenders to help the Colts (1-2) snap a two-game losing streak.
Philip Rivers got two more chances to win it. The first ended when safety Clayton Geathers stripped the ball from tight end Hunter Henry and Pro Bowl safety Mike Adams fell on it. The second ended when the Colts recovered another fumble on a desperation play as time expired.
Rivers was 25 of 38 for 310 yards.
