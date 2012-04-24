Luck, Griffin nearly teamed up at Stanford

"They were two of the best kids I ever recruited," Harbaugh said. "We got one, one we didn't. Certainly Andrew came in and did everything that we expected and more and led his team, led Stanford to heights that the school has never seen before. I mean, compare the won-loss record of Stanford before Andrew Luck got there and while he was there. It's a pretty big contrast. Same with RG3. Look at him at Baylor. He did the same thing there."