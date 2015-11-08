 Skip to main content
Advertising

Luck, Colts upset Broncos in Indy

Published: Nov 08, 2015 at 01:49 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Andrew Luck finally reverted to his old form Sunday - and the Colts finally looked like the team everyone expected.

Now they just have to keep playing this way.

Luck threw two touchdown passes and set up Adam Vinatieri for a tie-breaking 55-yard field goal with 6:13 left, giving the Colts a 27-24 victory over Denver that ruined Peyton Manning's homecoming.

"That's who we need to be, consistently," Luck said. "Probably a little bit of soul searching, trying to figure out what we want to be. The truth of the matter is we have the pieces, which is pretty darn obvious."

The Colts (4-5) ended a three-game losing streak, won for the first time in six tries outside the horrible AFC South, and retained their division lead.

Manning, meanwhile, fell 3 yards short of becoming the NFL's career passing leader - after his second interception and two late defensive penalties - allowed Indy to run the final six minutes off the clock.

Denver's quarterback heads into next week's game against Kansas City with 71,836 career yards; Brett Favre had 71,838.

But that was not the record Manning really wanted to break in a venue many credit him with helping build. He'll also have to wait to break Favre's career record for most career regular-season wins (186) by a quarterback after going 21 of 36 with 281 yards, two TDs and two interceptions.

The Broncos (7-1) were the only unbeaten team to lose this weekend.

"I've been in enough situations like that in my career where I've been able to focus on the task at hand - trying to win the football game," he said after losing his second straight at Lucas Oil Stadium in what could be his final game in Indy. "I kind of dealt with them (the emotions) a few years ago. I felt like this time coming back was just playing against a good football team."

A team that that was mired in turmoil.

Just five days after firing offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton and giving the play-calling duties to Rob Chudzinski - and four days after Luck wound up on the injury report again - Manning's successor played like the best young quarterback in football. The Colts followed his lead:

-They started fast and finished strong.

-They had no turnovers.

-They committed only four penalties, and the 17-0 lead they took in the first half was their largest of the season. They even ended Denver's first-quarter scoreless streak at seven games when Frank Gore scored on a 7-yard run.

That's exactly what Indianapolis needed, and precisely what coach Chuck Pagano had spent weeks preaching.

"We really feel we've competed with the best football teams in the league - Denver, New England, Carolina," team owner Jim Irsay said. "We still feel we can go the places we dream of going."

They could - if Luck continues playing this way.

He was 21 of 36 for 252 yards and led the Colts on two tie-breaking drives in the fourth quarter.

The first ended with an 8-yard TD pass to Ahmad Bradshaw that gave Indy a 24-17 lead. Then after Manning tied the score again a 1-yard TD pass to Owen Daniels, Luck took the Colts back down the field and set up Vinatieri for his longest field goal since coming to Indy in 2006.

Luck could have made it three straight scoring series had he not taken a knee on the final play at Denver's 1-yard line.

"We had to start like we finish, Pagano said. "We finish as good as anybody in football. But we had to put it all together, 60 minutes, and we did."

Denver closed to 17-7 on Omar Bolden's 83-yard punt return on the last play of the first half. Manning started the second half with a 64-yard TD pass to Emmanuel Sanders and the Broncos tied it on a 29-yard field goal from Brandon McManus.

But they never got the lead.

"We dug ourselves a hole in the first half and showed a lot of character getting out of that hole," coach Gary Kubiak said. "We just weren't able to close the deal after battling our way back. They (Colts) finished it, we didn't."

Daniels caught six passes for 102 yards, and Sanders had six receptions for 90 yards and a TD for Denver.

Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jadeveon Clowney 'wanted to mature more' before going back home to Panthers

No longer a case of the right team, wrong time, the stars have finally aligned for Jadeveon Clowney to play for his hometown club as a matured veteran.
news

Free-agent CB Patrick Peterson has 'a lot left in the tank,' would want warning if team sees him as safety

Last year, Patrick Peterson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the opening of free agency. This year, several waves have come and gone in free agency, and the cornerback seems content to ride a few more before landing with a team.
news

Commanders' Dan Quinn is counting on Bobby Wagner as 'multiplier': 'He's all that I love about football'

By signing Bobby Wagner in free agency, Quinn reunited with a linebacker he coached in 2013 and 2014 at the dawn of a Hall of Fame career -- one that's coming full circle now with Wagner ready to set the standard for the Washington Commanders.
news

Jordan Love-led Packers could be true Super Bowl contenders in 2024; Zach Wilson's best team fits

Are the Green Bay Packers poised to break through as true Super Bowl contenders in the 2024 season? In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks assesses recent comments made by rising star Jordan Love. Plus, potential team fits for former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.