Luck, Colts dominate spiraling Texans in win

Published: Dec 15, 2013 at 10:33 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Andrew Luck threw two touchdown passes, and Robert Mathis broke the Colts' single-season and career sacks records by forcing a second-half safety to lead Indianapolis past reeling Houston 25-3 on Sunday.

It was just what the AFC South champs needed as a playoff tuneup.

Luck finished 19 of 32 for 180 yards with one interception and needed only two quarters to put up 20 points, four short of the Colts' combined first-half point total from the previous six games.

But the Colts (9-5) did it against a team that has lost 12 straight overall and is 0-12 all-time in Indy.

For Houston (2-12), it looked all too familiar.

Indy took a 20-3 halftime lead, aided by two interceptions by Case Keenum and too many penalties. Keenum also was stripped of the ball by Mathis in the end zone, which led to the safety.

Keenum was 18 of 34 for 168 yards.

