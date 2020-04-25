Around the NFL

LSU ties NFL Draft record with 14 players selected

Published: Apr 25, 2020
Fittingly, the College Football Playoff national champions delivered more than any other school for the 2020 NFL draft.

LSU placed 14 players in the three-day draft, a record-tying total that was by far the most of any school. Ohio State produced 14 draftees in 2004 to set the mark for the draft's seven-round era. LSU also tied a record for the most players picked in the first three rounds with 10, again knotting them with Ohio State (2016).

It began with QB Joe Burrow as the No. 1 overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals, followed by four more first-rounders: LB K'lavon Chaisson (Jaguars, No. 20), WR Justin Jefferson (Vikings, No. 22), LB Patrick Queen (Ravens, No. 28) and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs, No. 32). Also selected from LSU: S Grant Delpit (Browns), CB Kristian Fulton (Titans), OL Damien Lewis (Seahawks), OL Lloyd Cushenberry (Broncos), LB Jacob Phillips (Browns), OL Saahdiq Charles (Redskins), DT Rashard Lawrence (Cardinals), LS Blake Ferguson (Dolphins) and TE Stephen Sullivan (Seahawks).

Ohio State and Michigan had 10 players each selected, followed by Alabama with nine, and four more with seven each (Florida, Georgia, Clemson, and Utah).

As it has for many years, the Southeastern Conference led all college leagues in draft selections with 63, including a record 15 first-round selections. The Big Ten contributed 48, followed by the Pac-12 (32), ACC (27) and Big 12 (21). The American Athletic Conference led the Group of Five leagues with 17 picks.

