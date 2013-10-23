LSU RB Jeryl Brazil suspended indefinitely following arrest

LSU running back Jeryl Brazil has been suspended indefinitely by coach Les Miles following his arrest on charges of simple battery and criminal damage to property.
Brazil allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck and pushed her onto a sofa, and punched a hole in a wall in her apartment, LSU campus police told nola.com. It was the second arrest this season for Brazil, who was charged in September with disturbing the peace after a scuffle outside an LSU dining hall.
Brazil admitted under questioning to punching the wall, but denied the battery charge, according to LSU police department public information officer Capt. Cory Lalonde.
Brazil is the second LSU running back to run afoul of the law this year. Starter Jeremy Hill was arrested last spring on a battery charge after sucker-punching a bar patron from behind, but was reinstated to the team after a judge spared him jail time. Although Miles never announced a suspension, Hill was withheld from playing in LSU's season opener against Texas Christian.
Brazil has played sparingly this season, rushing twice for 10 yards.