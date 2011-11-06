Lower back pain won't keep Burress from playing vs. Bills

The New York Jets will have wide receiver Plaxico Burress available when they meet the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The receiver is coming off one of the best games of his career, a three-touchdown performance in a Week 7 win over the San Diego Chargers.
Burress, added to the injury report Thursday, still has soreness -- something he has experienced at times throughout the season, though he hadn't previously been limited. He had been listed as questionable on New York's injury report.
The Jets will be without run-stuffer Mike DeVito, who will not play because of a knee injury. The Jets tweeted Sunday morning that Marcus Dixon will start for DeVito and that the team will employ a five-man defensive line rotation that also will include Martin Tevaseu. Other notable inactives for the Jets are tight end Shawn Nelson, a former Bill who was signed this week; defensive back Isaiah Trufant and rookie defensive tackle Kenrick Ellis.
For the Bills, outside linebacker Chris Kelsay will miss his third game in the last four because of a nagging calf injury. He played last Sunday against the Washington Redskins, and he practiced Wednesday before being limited the rest of the week.
Wide receiver Donald Jones returns for the Bills after missing the past two games because of an ankle injury, and offensive lineman Chris Hairston is back after missing the Redskins game.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.