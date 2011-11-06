Lower back pain won't keep Burress from playing vs. Bills

The Jets will be without run-stuffer Mike DeVito, who will not play because of a knee injury. The Jets tweeted Sunday morning that Marcus Dixon will start for DeVito and that the team will employ a five-man defensive line rotation that also will include Martin Tevaseu. Other notable inactives for the Jets are tight end Shawn Nelson, a former Bill who was signed this week; defensive back Isaiah Trufant and rookie defensive tackle Kenrick Ellis.