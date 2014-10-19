Around the NFL

Lovie Smith confident Buccaneers can right ship

Published: Oct 19, 2014 at 01:38 AM

Lovie Smith and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look like they're on a crash course for the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Unlike the 0-6 Jaguars, there doesn't seem to be as many instances of progress, and Tampa Bay is certainly devoid of a future franchise quarterback on its roster.

But as the Bucs settle into the bye week, Smith is trying to right the ship, or at least convince some people that he can.

"It's like there's 7 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter and we're behind," Smith said. "But games aren't decided until the end. You have to play it out. That's what we're going to do," Smith told the Tampa Tribune. "And I would tell the fans, just look at the overall picture of where we are. We've been very disappointed in our play. There's no way to sugar coat that. But in the other four games, that was a decent football team that hasn't found out how to win consistently — yet. So we're disappointed right now, but things will change."

Tampa Bay has a talented core intact, but after a pair of blowout losses in the first half of the season, Smith has a lot more convincing to do in the second half.

