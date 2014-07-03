Louisiana sees change after passing of state's concussion laws

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- KVHP-TV in Lake Charles, La., reported on how the state's concussion law has cut down on concussions.
- The Miami Herald profiled former Miami Dolphins kicker Garo Yepremian, who is trying to overcome a brain tumor.
- StLouisRams.com reported that Jared Cook and his mother led hundreds of Rams fans during the St. Louis Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure.
- BuzzFeed reported on its study that found high school football participation has dropped only 2 percent from 2008 to 2012.
- The Half Moon Bay Review published an editorial that criticized the California bill that would limit full-contact practices in high school football to twice a week.
- WRTV-TV in Indianapolis looked at a local company's research on helmet impact sensors called the Brain Sentry.
