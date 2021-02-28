Louis Nix, former NFL defensive tackle, dies at age 29

Nix had been reported missing this past Wednesday and then was found Saturday, per the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office . He'd recently survived a December shooting outside a Jacksonville gas station, according to JSO .

Nix has been out of the NFL for four years. The Notre Dame product was a third-round draft pick of the Texans in 2014. He sat out his entire rookie campaign because of injury, played one year with the Giants, which produced all four appearances of his pro career, and then spent a final season on the practice squads of Washington and the Jaguars.