Lots of pretenders among the Week 10 target leaders

This week's Target Report is full of a bunch of Chrissy Hyndes. (That means there's a lot of Pretenders on it. I can hear Elliot Harrison singing 'Chain Gang' right now in my head.) This is one of those weeks to resist going out and grabbing players just because they saw a lot of passes in Week 10. More than a few WRs had big games because they were pressed into service due to injury, so I'm hesitant. But to be fair, the final week of byes is upon us, so if you're desperate, monitor the health of some of the bigger name players and if they're out, think about the Harry Douglases of the world. Now to The Target Report.