Lots of pretenders among the Week 10 target leaders

This week's Target Report is full of a bunch of Chrissy Hyndes. (That means there's a lot of Pretenders on it. I can hear Elliot Harrison singing 'Chain Gang' right now in my head.) This is one of those weeks to resist going out and grabbing players just because they saw a lot of passes in Week 10. More than a few WRs had big games because they were pressed into service due to injury, so I'm hesitant. But to be fair, the final week of byes is upon us, so if you're desperate, monitor the health of some of the bigger name players and if they're out, think about the Harry Douglases of the world. Now to The Target Report.
Target analysis
Also seeing nine targets in Week 10 were Vincent Brown, Nate Burleson, Marques Colston, Leonard Hankerson, Brandon Lloyd, Brandon Marshall, Legedu Naanee and Titus Young. Whew. Of that group, Vincent Brown is intriguing but his production is contingent on Malcom Floyd's health. If Floyd plays, Brown doesn't have a lot of value. Naanee is one of my favorite guys to talk about because he's on this list every week and his production is usually minimal, but he finally had a nice week with 75 receiving yards. Don't rush to pick him up, it's just one week and he still hasn't scored a TD this season.
Harry Douglas falls into the same category as Vincent Brown. He got his looks and scored 13 fantasy points because Julio Jones left the tilt against the Saints due to injury. I'm a little warmer on Douglas than I was a few weeks ago, but it's all about Jones' health. If Jones plays, Douglas isn't worth a spot. But if Jones is out, Douglas becomes a nice flex play.
The production of the Bills offense is declining every week, so even though Donald Jones saw the targets he did, it's hard to recommend starting him. Heck, it's hard to recommend starting Steve Johnson because the league has figured out Ryan Fitzpatrick.
I thought we'd get Steve Smith on our list this week, just not THIS Steve Smith. The Eagles WR situation is a mess with DeSean Jackson's discipline and lack of production, Jeremy Maclin's injury situation and the team's overall lack of cohesion. You have no idea who's going to have a big week catching the football in Philadelphia because of all these circumstances. But watch Smith and see if his targets continue. He's finally healthy and it's possible he becomes a fantasy factor, just not yet.
Keeping up their targets are Anquan Boldin and Victor Cruz - we talked about them last week. This is who they are. Even though their final numbers weren't impressive, they'll continue to see double digits in targets every week and need to be in your lineup. They're both Top 20 fantasy WRs.
Rob Gronkowski had the big TE fantasy day, but both Ed Dickson and Jimmy Graham saw more targets - Dickson saw 14 balls on his way to a 19-point fantasy day. Look, the tight end position is pretty deep and Dickson has been either hot or cold (mostly cold with some bright spots - I feel like a weather man). Is this a shift in the offense where Joe Flacco starts looking his way more? It's too early to tell, and it's hard for me to recommend holding a roster spot for a TE you're not going to start.
