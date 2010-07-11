Lost Treasures: The Super Bowl's humble beginnings

Published: Jul 11, 2010 at 06:24 AM

NFL Films digs deep into its video archives to uncover some never-seen-before images from the first Super Bowls. Today, the Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year. Back in January of 1967, the Super Bowl had a humble beginning under the decidely far less marketable name of First AFL-NFL World Championship Game.

