Lost seasons mercifully ending for Bills, Jets

Published: Dec 26, 2012 at 05:08 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 17 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: Two teams with lost seasons playing out the final game in meaningless fashion. Not even Tim Tebow can save this one, though the drama surrounding what is almost certainly his final game on the Jets could. In reality, after so much hype from both during the offseason, it's slightly lame that they'll play this one with so little. But, then again, there are a lot of reasons this finale leaves us wanting. So, they'll play, someone will win, and then Buffalo and Gang Green will face offseason of serious reflection. Big decisions loom.

On Twitter:#NYJvsBUF

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals LT Jonah Williams (knee), RG Alex Cappa (ankle) ruled out vs. Bills in Divisional Round

Bengals LT Jonah Williams (knee) and RG Alex Cappa (ankle) have been officially ruled out of Cincinnati's Divisional Round game versus Buffalo.

news

Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Texans, Ravens among four teams selecting quarterbacks

In his first mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah has four quarterbacks going in Round 1 -- including three in the top 10. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-31.

news

List of underclassmen granted eligibility for 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL on Friday announced 69 underclassmen have been granted eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE