Lost seasons mercifully ending for Bills, Jets

Why this game is intriguing: Two teams with lost seasons playing out the final game in meaningless fashion. Not even Tim Tebow can save this one, though the drama surrounding what is almost certainly his final game on the Jets could. In reality, after so much hype from both during the offseason, it's slightly lame that they'll play this one with so little. But, then again, there are a lot of reasons this finale leaves us wanting. So, they'll play, someone will win, and then Buffalo and Gang Green will face offseason of serious reflection. Big decisions loom.