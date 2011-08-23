Losing Thomas has dangerous ripple effect on Giants defense

» Marion Barber still has some juice. Even though he was a salary cap casualty in Dallas due to declining production, Barber still appears to have something left in the tank. The seventh-year pro tallied 80 yards from scrimmage against the Giants, while showcasing a rugged all-around game that makes him a perfect complement to primary tailback Matt Forte. Barber still possesses a combination of strength, power and toughness that allows him to grind out tough yards between the tackles. While he lacks the burst to take it the distance, his ability to chew up yardage five yards at a time will add a new element to the Bears' rush attack. Barber also has excellent skills as a receiver and is a solid blocker in pass protection. Given his versatile skill set and effectiveness throughout the preseason, Barber could make Chester Taylor expendable in Chicago.