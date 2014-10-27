Losing 21-0 lead frustrates Falcons owner Arthur Blank

Falcons owner Arthur Blank was already wary of his current roster after a 4-12 season in 2013 when Super Bowl expectations were at an all-time high.
A few weeks ago, he expressed his disappointment in another losing campaign and now, after blowing a 21-point lead in London, the owner's frustrations have seemingly boiled over.
"You're up 21-0," Blank said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "There's no way you lose that game -- just no way. There's nothing else I can say."
Unfortunately, those words don't bode well for Mike Smith, who is arguably the best coach the franchise has ever had.
At this point, it might make sense to focus on a quick rebuild while Matt Ryan and Julio Jones are still in their prime. Otherwise, Blank will have to wait until the next franchise quarterback comes around to get his hopes up again.
