Los Angeles to host Super Bowl LXI in 2027

DALLAS -- The NFL announced that Super Bowl LXI will be hosted in Los Angeles in 2027, with the game played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The announcement was made today at the NFL Winter League Meeting in Dallas, following a review of the proposal by the Fan Engagement & Major Events Advisory Committee and a vote by full ownership.

"We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable. The Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Host Committee and many other outstanding partners will help create an unforgettable week of events culminating in Super Bowl Sunday in 2027 that will celebrate the region as an epicenter of sports, entertainment and culture."

Super Bowl LXI comes five years after SoFi Stadium hosted Super Bowl LVI in 2022. It will be the second played in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the ninth played in Los Angeles County, with the first-ever Super Bowl having been played in the area. According to an independent study, Super Bowl LVI generated between $234.3 million and $477.5 million for Los Angeles County.

"We are grateful to Commissioner Goodell and our partners at the other 31 teams for this opportunity to once again elevate our league's biggest moment," said Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. "More so, we are honored that Super Bowl will return to Los Angeles and Inglewood for a second time in five years and excited to build upon the substantial impact to local businesses and community organizations that resulted from hosting Super Bowl LVI."

As part of Super Bowl LXI activities, the greater Los Angeles region will host a highly anticipated slate of events that make up Super Bowl Week, including NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience, Super Bowl Opening Night and a robust community program. The events are expected to take place across Los Angeles, with numerous opportunities for visitors and residents to have memorable experiences leading up to the game.

As hosts of Super Bowl LXI, alongside the Los Angeles Host Committee, the Los Angeles Rams will be able to offer their Suite Owners and Stadium Suite License holders with priority access to Super Bowl packages and other experiences throughout the week.

"After 29 years, Super Bowl LVI was an amazing event that delivered significant economic and community impact for the Los Angeles region," said President & CEO of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission Kathryn Schloessman. "We're thrilled to welcome back the NFL for Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in 2027 and look forward to building on the foundation we established, providing local diverse businesses the opportunity to compete for contracts, and using the spotlight to benefit the community organizations doing good work in our region."

Super Bowl LXI will be the ninth Super Bowl to be hosted by the greater Los Angeles region, and 2027 will mark 60 years since Super Bowl I was played at the LA Memorial Coliseum in 1967.

"The Los Angeles region continues to attract world-renowned events and we look forward to yet again hosting the Super Bowl," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. "I want to thank Inglewood Mayor James Butts for his work on this effort and I look forward to locking arms to make this a success. I know our entire region looks forward to watching the Rams win the Super Bowl at home, again."

"On behalf of the City of Inglewood, we are pleased to welcome the NFL and Super Bowl LXI back to Inglewood in 2027," said City of Inglewood Mayor James Butts. "Given the success of the 2022 event, we are certain the NFL will find SoFi Stadium and the City of Inglewood ready to deliver an exciting and memorable Super Bowl LXI."