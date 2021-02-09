Los Angeles set to host first Super Bowl since 1993

The conclusion of Super Bowl LV means it's time to start planning for next year's Super Bowl -- and it's sure to be a spectacle.

The Super Bowl returns to the Los Angeles area for the first time since 1993 with Super Bowl LVI and is set to be played at the palatial SoFi Stadium -- home of the Rams and Chargers -- in Inglewood and broadcast on NBC.

Los Angeles' Super Bowl Host Committee unveiled its logo and plans to showcase the region in a Tuesday presentation centered around the campaign's tagline "champions shine here."

"Since Los Angeles hosted the first Super Bowl back in 1967, the Super Bowl has become a spectacle larger than the league could have ever imagined," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. "The return of the Super Bowl to this region is in large part thanks to Stan Kroenke's commitment to delivering this game-changing project at Hollywood Park. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers to bring the nation's biggest sporting event to Los Angeles and Inglewood for Super Bowl LVI."

Kroenke was the driving force behind the Rams' move west from St. Louis back to the city they called home from 1946-1994, and SoFi Stadium was the catalyst to make the move -- and the Chargers' relocation north from San Diego -- into a reality. After playing their first season successfully at their new home in 2020, the group is ready to showcase SoFi Stadium and Los Angeles with the added hope it helps the region recover following the pandemic.