Los Angeles relocation vote could be pushed to March

We could be waiting a little longer than anticipated to find out if the NFL will make a return to Los Angeles in 2016.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson told reporters on Wednesday that a vote for relocation could be pushed back to March. Johnson made the comment after the Committee on Los Angeles Opportunities held a meeting at the league's home office in New York.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL executive vice president Eric Grubman told reporters at the Fall League Meeting last month that the league had hoped to hold a vote in January.
The San Diego Chargers, Oakland Raiders and St. Louis Rams are the three candidates to move to Los Angeles, which hasn't had an NFL team since the Rams and Raiders left town after the 1994 season.
All three teams held town hall meetings last month. In February, the Raiders and Chargers announced plans for a joint stadium in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson. That was preceded by a proposal from Rams owner Stan Kroenke, who hopes to build a new stadium in the Inglewood section of L.A.