Los Angeles Rams waive injured WR Stedman Bailey

In the midst of trying to revitalize his NFL career, Stedman Bailey has hit another bump in the road.
The development, however, isn't all bad for the West Virginia product. NFL Media's Steve Wyche reported on Tuesday that Bailey is expected to rejoin the team in a non-football playing capacity if he clears waivers.
In April, a video surfaced on social media showing the 2013 third-round pick running routes in an attempt to comeback to football.
Bailey was shot twice in the head last November while sitting in a car with his family in the Miami area. The receiver spent a month in an intensive care unit before being released.
His playing career appears to be over, but it's good to see he is set to bounce back in a new role with the team.
UPDATE: Bailey cleared waivers on Wednesday. Rams coach Jeff Fisher said the team is planning to give Bailey the chance to work alongside the coaching staff.