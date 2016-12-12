Los Angeles Rams fire head coach Jeff Fisher

But it wasn't just the record. These Fisher teams were drubbed. Save for a four-point loss to the Miami Dolphins, the team's last three games were a 49-21 loss to the Saints, a 26-10 loss to the Patriots in which the offense barely approached midfield and a 42-14 blowout at the hands of the Falcons this past weekend in Los Angeles. The team is last in the league in points and total yards on offense. Their defense, which is 10th best in total yards and ninth best against the pass, was the only redeeming quality to a team that should have started to contend in their division by now.