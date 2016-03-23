Los Angeles Rams expected to play in China in 2018

The NFL appears to be going to China.
According to NFL Media's Albert Breer, the NFL is working on the idea of playing a regular-season game in China for 2018, with the likelihood the Los Angeles Rams would be the home team.
The Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmer first reported the Rams would, in fact, be the home team for a 2018 game in China.
The news comes days after it was reported the NFL was looking into a game in China in 2018 and one in Germany in 2017.
The Rams are currently in the process of moving to Los Angeles. Their proposed stadium in Inglewood, to be built by owner Stan Kroenke, is not slated to open until 2019.
The visit to China will be the NFL's biggest push for American football on the Asian continent. It is also not without its difficulties.
Back in 2007, the NFL had plans to play in China. That game was tentatively rescheduled to 2009, but ended up never coming to fruition.
The 2018 game in China would be part of the Rams' pact to play three international games over the next three years. L.A. will host a game in London in 2016 versus the New York Giants.