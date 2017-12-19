Around the NFL

Los Angeles Chargers place Hunter Henry on IR

Published: Dec 19, 2017 at 09:44 AM

The Los Angeles Chargers lost a huge game Saturday night to the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, they announced they lost even more than just their place in the AFC playoff picture in the prime-time defeat.

The team placed tight end Hunter Henry on injured reserve after he suffered a small laceration on his kidney in the fourth quarter of the Chargers' 30-13 loss to Kansas City.

Henry, a 2016 second-round pick, was enjoying a solid sophomore season before the injury. Antonio Gates' future replacement logged 579 yards and four scores on 45 receptions.

The team added offensive lineman Brett Boyko to the active roster in a corresponding move.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

