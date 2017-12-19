Los Angeles Chargers place Hunter Henry on IR

The Los Angeles Chargers lost a huge game Saturday night to the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, they announced they lost even more than just their place in the AFC playoff picture in the prime-time defeat.
The team placed tight end Hunter Henry on injured reserve after he suffered a small laceration on his kidney in the fourth quarter of the Chargers' 30-13 loss to Kansas City.
Henry, a 2016 second-round pick, was enjoying a solid sophomore season before the injury. Antonio Gates' future replacement logged 579 yards and four scores on 45 receptions.