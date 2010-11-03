Lori Haynes - 2020 Colts Fan of the Year Nominee

Published: Nov 03, 2010 at 01:15 PM
Fan_Photo_CP_IND_v2
Lori Haynes - Indianapolis Colts 2020 Fan of the Year

Lori Haynes

Lori volunteers with Special Olympics as a parent, coach, and Area 5 Management Team member. A lot of their athletes are as passionate about the Colts as she is. It has helped her own 26-year-old autistic son because she makes football dip for every game since they don't get to attend in person but once a year. The doctors told Lori that her son would never talk. The Colts help her spark conversation among people who struggle with being social. Lori and her husband only get one weekend a year for just the two of them to reconnect and relax a bit since their son struggles with crowds and noise. They always chose to spend that weekend in Indy to attend a Colts game. It's become a tradition. Sadly, they do not get to come this year because her husband lost his job, and she must have a 2nd neck surgery due to the first one 6 months ago failing. Winning this would lift her spirits and give her family something positive to focus on.

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings, Divisional Round: Bills booming after Josh Allen's historic night 

The Bills, Chiefs and Rams all cruised into the Divisional Round, but only one of them moved up in Dan Hanzus' NFL Power Rankings. See where all 14 team playoff teams rank after Round 1 of the 2021 postseason.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals' blowout loss to Rams: 'I think experience is a big part of it'

The Cardinals got embarrassed in Kliff Kingsbury's first foray into the NFL's postseason, a 34-11 beatdown at the hands of the rival Rams that was a laugher at halftime.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford downplays first playoff victory: 'I'm just excited for our team to get the win'

Matthew Stafford reflects on the first playoff win of his 13-year career, but the Rams QB is quickly moving on to their next game against the defending Super Bowl champs. 
news

Kyler Murray following Cardinals' loss: 'Disappointing' we could not 'even make it competitive' 

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ had a chance to lead his team to a playoff win and make a significant leap forward in his standing among NFL quarterbacks. He did the opposite on Monday night in a season-ending loss to the Rams.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW