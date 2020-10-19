Around the NFL

Lopsided loss was needed 'wake-up call' for Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Published: Oct 18, 2020 at 09:01 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

On the wrong end of a final score for the first time this season, the Green Bay Packers' initial loss of 2020 was perhaps a humbling one and, maybe, a proverbial blessing in disguise.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers piled on 38 straight points to throttle the Packers, 38-10, on Sunday, sounding an alarm for Green Bay that this season won't be quite as easy as the first four weeks were.

"You don't ever want to lose like this," Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ said, via WKOW 27's Karley Marotta. "I feel like we needed a little bit of wake-up call this season. I think we needed a kick in the ass a little bit to stop feeling ourselves so much."

Through the first quarter of the season, the Packers (4-1) had risen to the top of the NFL hierarchy, the defense doing its part and the offense rolling on high, having scored at least 30 points in each game and 40 or more twice.

Then Sunday afternoon in Tampa rolled around, a season-low 10 points were had and the Packers were left in the wake of a Buccaneers scoring parade.

While Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn't subscribe exactly to Rodgers' theory that the Packers' cheese heads had grown a bit too big or that players had been too loose in drinking in their success, he did point out a pour week of practice as a likely culprit.

"I don't want to say that. I will say that our practice this past week was not up to our standard that these guys have developed over the last year and a half," LaFleur said. "That's what happened today. You practice like crap and then you go out and play like crap."

Regardless of the exact details, it's clear from Rodgers and LaFleur's accounts that the Packers weren't prepared as they should've been and they took one on the chin and now find themselves a half-game behind in NFC North with the Bears (5-1) leading the way.

Up ahead is a Week 7 trip to Houston to play the one-win Texans. An alarm has been sounded, the Packers have arisen from their bye-week slumber and one can only prognosticate a better week of practice and a better showing next game lie ahead.

Related Content

news

Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa makes NFL debut in win vs. Jets

Welcome to the NFL, ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿. The Dolphins rookie quarterback made his pro debut in the final minutes of Sunday's 24-0 win over the Jets. 
news

Steelers LB Devin Bush out for season after suffering torn ACL vs. Browns

The Steelers' formidable defense will be without one of its key pieces for the remainder of the season. NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported Sunday evening, per an informed source, that inside linebacker Devin Bush suffered a torn ACL in the team's 38-7 Week 6 win against the Browns.
news

Rob Gronkowski scores first TD as Buccaneer -- and since 2018

For the 79th time in their illustrious careers, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hooked up for a TD, but this was Gronk's first as a Buc and his first overall since 2018. 
news

Giants sit first-round OT Andrew Thomas for being late to team meeting

Rookie offensive lineman Andrew Thomas didn't start in the Giants' 20-19 win over Washington after violating team policy. Did the discipline open the door for him to lose his grip on the left tackle job?
news

NFL Week 6: What we learned from Sunday's games

Buoyed by a Minkah Fitzpatrick pick-six, the Steelers ran roughshod over the Browns, while the Broncos earned a surprising victory over the Patriots and the Falcons collected their first win of 2020.
news

Browns replace banged-up Baker Mayfield with Case Keenum during loss to Steelers

Baker Mayfield's bad day ended early. The Browns QB was removed late in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Steelers. A chest injury limited him in practice this past week and made him questionable to play against his AFC North rivals.
news

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) inactive ahead of game vs. Packers

Leonard Fournette is not able to go against the Packers. The Buccaneers running back, listed as questionable with an ankle injury and expected to play Sunday, was among the team's inactives ahead of its clash with Green Bay.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 6 games

Ravens RB Mark Ingram suffered an ankle injury and has been ruled out against the Eagles. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
news

No new positive COVID-19 cases from latest round of testing ahead of Week 6

All Week 6 games are on as scheduled after no new positive COVID-19 cases from Saturday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Injury roundup: Bucs' Leonard Fournette expected to play vs. Packers 

Leonard Fournette was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back is expected to play against the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Patriots place RB Sony Michel, G Shaq Mason, DE Derek Rivers on reserve/COVID list

The New England Patriots are placing running back Sony Michel﻿, guard Shaq Mason and defensive end Derek Rivers on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL