Loomis: Shockey will attend minicamp one week after hospitalization

Just one week after Jeremy Shockey suffered an apparent seizure during a weightlifting session, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told The Times-Picayune that the tight end would participate in this weekend's mandatory minicamp.
Though Shockey was hospitalized after his weight-room scare, he later denied it was a seizure, tweeting, "wasn't a seizure!!! But a hell of a scare!!"
New Orleans' three-day minicamp begins Friday, and Shockey's status is sure to bring plenty of media attention. Last year around this time, Shockey was hospitalized for dehydration after a party at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.
Shockey is entering his ninth NFL season and third with the Saints. He was an integral part of New Orleans' Super Bowl championship team last season. Shockey has 469 career receptions for 5,280 yards and 30 touchdowns.