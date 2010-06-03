Loomis: Shockey will attend minicamp one week after hospitalization

Published: Jun 03, 2010 at 10:02 AM

Just one week after Jeremy Shockey suffered an apparent seizure during a weightlifting session, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told The Times-Picayune that the tight end would participate in this weekend's mandatory minicamp.

Though Shockey was hospitalized after his weight-room scare, he later denied it was a seizure, tweeting, "wasn't a seizure!!! But a hell of a scare!!"

New Orleans' three-day minicamp begins Friday, and Shockey's status is sure to bring plenty of media attention. Last year around this time, Shockey was hospitalized for dehydration after a party at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

Shockey is entering his ninth NFL season and third with the Saints. He was an integral part of New Orleans' Super Bowl championship team last season. Shockey has 469 career receptions for 5,280 yards and 30 touchdowns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington WR Terry McLaurin on Alex Smith, Ron Rivera: 'They never had a feel sorry for me moment'

Winning the NFC East at 7-9 isn't an accomplishment most would beam over. But when you consider what HC Ron Rivera and QB Alex Smith were going through to even be with Washington last season, it's a remarkable feat. That wasn't lost on young WR Terry McLaurin.
news

Harrison Smith hopes to remain in Minnesota: 'Going to look at those things and see what we can do'

Harrison Smith enters the final year of a five-year extension signed in 2016. The veteran safety says he would like to continue his career in Minnesota but didn't sound like he's had meaningful discussions on the topic with Vikings brass yet. 
news

State of the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers: Does Ben Roethlisberger have one last Super Bowl run in him?

Could this be the final season of the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh? Can the 39-year-old deliver the Steelers a seventh Super Bowl title? Adam Rank explores the state of the franchise.
news

Saints DE Cam Jordan feeling 'more rejuvenated than ever' ahead of Year 11

With Drew Brees gone and the Saints looking to re-shape their identity for the future, Cameron Jordan is entering his 11th NFL season in a unique position.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW