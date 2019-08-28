Around the NFL

Looking for depth at QB, Colts host Brock Osweiler

Published: Aug 28, 2019 at 06:47 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

As the Colts sift through the ashes left in the aftermath of Andrew Luck's shocking retirement, the franchise's attempts to move on have begun.

With the Jacoby Brissett era having suddenly taken shape, Indianapolis is in search of a new veteran backup and free agent Brock Osweiler visited the Colts on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

ESPN first reported the news.

Indy also worked out Matt Cassel and Brandon Weeden this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. There is no decision yet on who they are signing or if they'll wait until roster cuts come from the other 31, Rapoport added.

In the wake of Luck's news on Saturday, Brissett stands as the only QB on the Colts roster with an NFL start under his belt, as he's played in 23 games with 17 starts over three seasons -- most notably a 15-start 2017 when Luck was injured. Following Brissett on the depth chart are rookie Phillip Walker and second-year player Chad Kelly, who played in one game for the Broncos last season.

Osweiler would immediately up the experience factor for Colts quarterbacks. He played last season with the Miami Dolphins, seeing action in seven games with five starts as he threw for 1,247 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions. Osweiler, at one time seen as the heir apparent for the Denver Broncos, played four seasons in Denver before moving on to Houston and then returning to Denver ahead of his Miami stay.

