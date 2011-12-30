Looking for a trusty fantasy option? Try Raiders' Palmer

Torrey Smith, WR, Baltimore

Stat: Smith had six catches for 165 yards and a TD in his first meeting with the Bengals this year.

Analysis: Do not expect too much from Smith this week. Anquan Boldin is done for the season, and Smith does not have any true playmakers to complement him in the passing game. The rookie may not be ready to step in as a No. 1 WR yet, as evidenced by his two-catch, 38-yard game last week. Reserve Smith if you have other quality WR options.