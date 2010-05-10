Looking back, last season was a good one for fantasy predictions

After all, if we want you to come back season in and season out for all of your fantasy football needs (and we do), there has to be at least some sort of basis for success. You're not going to buy a car with a bad reputation, right? Of course not, you're going to research and get the best bang for your buck. And we want to be the Lexus of fantasy content. So at the request of some of our fellow "tweeters," here's our preseason grades from the 2009 season. We've graded ourselves in terms of touchdowns (our picks scored big points for owners) and turnovers (our picks were just bad, plain and simple).