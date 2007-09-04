Looking at the depth chart tells a lot about teams

Getting the final 53-man roster sorted out is always a struggle. Last-minute injuries can play a big role in who makes a roster. The style of defense or offense can also be a determining factor.
For example, most 4-3 defensive units are going to keep 8 defensive linemen at a minimum and teams like the Eagles and Packers will keep 11 defensive linemen. But when I noticed the Chiefs kept only seven defensive linemen while running a four-man scheme, it caught my attention. Head coach Herm Edwards knows he's getting Jared Allen back for the third game, but that will only bring them to eight. I asked Edwards about his defensive line, especially the ends, where there are just three active players including an inexperienced rookie. He said the situation is a little tricky but they had ways of helping out if necessary.
The first thing I do if I'm the Houston Texans this Sunday is go into a no-huddle offense and wear out the Chiefs' defensive line. I remember my first game with the New York Jets like it was yesterday. We only took seven defensive backs to our opener in Cincinnati. We lost one DB on the opening kickoff and a second one in the first quarter. Bengals head coach Sam Wyche knew we were out of defensive backs and went to his four wide receiver package. We could not get into a dime defense (six defensive backs) and he got the mismatches he was looking for and won the game. Since then, I always look at opening-day rosters.
As I went over the 32 rosters, a few things jumped out at me that could be topics of conversation in opposing coaches' offices. The New York Jets only have two running backs on the active roster but they have six wide receivers. Most teams are going to have three running backs and five wide receivers. What if Thomas Jones goes down with an injury? With just one back left on the field, are they headed to a four wide receiver package to finish the game?
Arizona, Jacksonville, Indianapolis, and Seattle all have just two quarterbacks on the roster. Who will play if they incur two injuries? Tampa Bay, on the other hand, has four quarterbacks on the roster and is going to have to drop someone to activate linebacker Jeremiah Trotter. If not a quarterback, then from what position will they cut someone?
The Eagles have different priorities than most teams. They kept 10 offensive linemen and 11 defensive linemen. Most teams keep eight or nine offensive linemen and eight or nine defensive linemen. Where did they sacrifice on the roster? For starters, they only have one fullback -- so certain personnel groupings go away if that player goes down with an injury.
Denver needs a roster spot for defensive end Simeon Rice and they also kept five running backs instead of the traditional three runners. Someone should give Mike Shanahan a call and inquire about his runners. Indianapolis, on the other hand, only has two running backs on the 53-man roster. The New York Giants need a fullback, there is no real backup nose tackle in Dallas, Houston already has nine players on IR and up in Buffalo there are just two quarterbacks, with rookie Trent Edwards in the number two spot and no QB on the practice squad.
Finally, every depth chart tells you many things about each roster. Where is a team vulnerable? What are they likely to do if they incur an injury or two, can they handle an up tempo game or will certain position depth emerge as a factor? Which personnel groupings are one injury away from being eliminated? Studying depth charts in Week 1 will give you great insight into what a team may be thinking. For example, does cornerback Aaron Glenn's termination by the Cowboys signal to the New York Giants that Dallas' nickel and dime defenses need to be tested early and often? To me it does.
Teams had enough salary cap space this year to keep players, but some still have holes in the roster that make them susceptible to game-plan strategies, especially if they incur a few injuries.