Looking at the depth chart tells a lot about teams

The first thing I do if I'm the Houston Texans this Sunday is go into a no-huddle offense and wear out the Chiefs' defensive line. I remember my first game with the New York Jets like it was yesterday. We only took seven defensive backs to our opener in Cincinnati. We lost one DB on the opening kickoff and a second one in the first quarter. Bengals head coach Sam Wyche knew we were out of defensive backs and went to his four wide receiver package. We could not get into a dime defense (six defensive backs) and he got the mismatches he was looking for and won the game. Since then, I always look at opening-day rosters.