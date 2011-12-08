Look for Mendenhall, Steelers to run over Browns on TNF

The Steelers face the AFC's worst run defense, meaning Rashard Mendenhall is a top RB2 start for Week 14. Mendenhall is running with more burst recently and should score at least once. Ben Roethlisberger likely will not have to air it out often, but should provide fantasy owners with at least adequate totals. Cleveland's Joe Haden has not been a complete shutdown corner, and Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace has the ability to beat him for a score. Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown should make several possession grabs and is a solid WR2 start. Tight Heath Miller probably won't see many targets before the Steelers' ground game puts this one out of reach.