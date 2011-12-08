Look for Mendenhall, Steelers to run over Browns on TNF

In what is the first playoff week for most still-active fantasy participants, all Browns should be avoided in Thursday night's divisional matchup in Pittsburgh.
Running back Peyton Hillis is banged up and out of rhythm with his offensive line after missing so much time this year. Wide receiver Greg Little doesn't look like he'll be able to challenge defenses until next season and Ben Watson is not a reliable fantasy tight end.
The Steelers face the AFC's worst run defense, meaning Rashard Mendenhall is a top RB2 start for Week 14. Mendenhall is running with more burst recently and should score at least once. Ben Roethlisberger likely will not have to air it out often, but should provide fantasy owners with at least adequate totals. Cleveland's Joe Haden has not been a complete shutdown corner, and Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace has the ability to beat him for a score. Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown should make several possession grabs and is a solid WR2 start. Tight Heath Miller probably won't see many targets before the Steelers' ground game puts this one out of reach.
