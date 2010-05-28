 Skip to main content
Look for Megatron to transform back into a fantasy superstar

Published: May 28, 2010 at 04:54 AM

With all the additions, is the Lions' offense ready for a breakout season?

Don't look now, but the Detroit Lions are likely to show little resemblance -- on offense and from a fantasy perspective, at least -- to the Bad News Bears version that stumbled through the 2007 and 2008 seasons. That's because the team has quietly upgraded its weapons the past two offseasons.

After selecting quarterback Matthew Stafford with the top overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, the Lions upgraded the ground game in this year's draft with the addition of running back Jahvid Best with the second of their two first-round picks.

Tight end Brandon Pettigrew, who was drafted with Stafford in 2009, is also in the mix. He's been injured a lot, but Tony Scheffler, another pass-catching tight end, was acquired from Denver via trade to fortify the position.

The biggest addition, though, his former Vikings and Seahawks wide receiver Nate Burleson. He was signed in free agency this past offseason to add a deadly threat in the passing game.

Those players all join Calvin Johnson, who enters his fourth year with the club. His 2009 season was good, but not great (67 catches for 984 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games), and his fantasy owners would like to have the 2008 version of "Megatron," when he was fifth in the NFL with 1,331 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Fast forwarding to 2010, Johnson should benefit greatly from Stafford's year of experience as a starter, but he should benefit even more from the addition of Burleson.

To ink Burleson, who has a solid, but unspectacular 263 catches in seven NFL seasons, the Lions paid a hefty sum. But if Burleson -- who is better suited to being a No. 2 wideout -- takes some of the defensive attention away from Johnson, his signing could prove to be a bargain.

Bottom line: With a quality complementary receiver now opposite him, Johnson will be a top-tier fantasy pass catcher in 2010.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

