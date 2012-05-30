Look for Falcons WR Jones to break out in 2012

M.F.: When I talked to Jackson a few weeks back, he told me that he expects to be the Buffalo Bills' starter. He also suggested a statistical goal of 1,200 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. From your lips to God's ears, Mr. Jackson. I know how good Spiller was at the end of last season, and I do expect him to see more burn in 2012. But when the smoke clears, I still see Jackson leading the team in backfield touches. Wrap your brain around this little nugget: In the nine full games Jackson played last year, he averaged just over 18 carries. By comparison, Spiller had just 18 carries combined (!) in those contests. I think that difference is going to shrink, but Jackson is still the back to target in drafts.