Look for 49ers' Colin Kaepernick to run more in 2015

We don't know much about the offensive philosophy of new San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Tomsula or offensive coordinator Geep Chryst. But it's not too hard to see the direction they are headed by listening to offseason comments.
First up: Colin Kaepernick is going to run plenty in this new offense. Owner Jed York emphasized putting Kaepernick in position to "make plays" and "run the ball" like during his 90-yard touchdown. Tomsula has spoken of emphasizing Kaepernick's athleticism. Quarterbacks coach Steve Logan referenced the same long score and spent a ton of time emphasizing the great advantage of Kaepernick's mobility.
"A significant change in 2015 figures to be a return to the read-option," Barrow writes. "There was a sense inside the front office that San Francisco's offense was too clunky in recent years, that it had too many moving parts that bogged it down."
In theory, the new offense will be simpler. But Barrows notes that it risks exposing a quarterback that already took 52 sacks last season.
Improving Kaepernick's production is not as simple as turning back the clock to 2013, when he shined during the team's run to the Super Bowl. Quarterbacks need to progress and develop, and leaning on Kaepernick's running ability is only part of the solution.
