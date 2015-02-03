Look for 49ers' Colin Kaepernick to run more in 2015

First up: Colin Kaepernick is going to run plenty in this new offense. Owner Jed York emphasized putting Kaepernick in position to "make plays" and "run the ball" like during his 90-yard touchdown. Tomsula has spoken of emphasizing Kaepernick's athleticism. Quarterbacks coach Steve Logan referenced the same long score and spent a ton of time emphasizing the great advantage of Kaepernick's mobility.