Look at the amazing gifts Derrick Henry gave the Titans offensive line

Published: Mar 16, 2021 at 03:58 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-Toney_1400x1000
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

Subjects across the realm have come to fear Derrick Henry for ruling with an iron stiff arm.

But those closest to the King understand he has a benevolent side, too.

Behold the glimmering chains gifted from Henry to the Titans offensive line, his loyal allies during a 2,027-yard rushing campaign in 2020:

Henry's blockers are lucky men. The front of their gifts look amazing, with diamond-encrusted "2K" pendants with twinkling crowns dangling from a gold-swirled chain.

Its owner -- presumably Titans center Ben Jones -- then flips it to reveal a custom engraving with Henry's rushing total below icy snowflake emblems.

It's not the first time Henry's linemen have reaped the benefits of blocking for the legend, either. Check out the Christmas gifts they received from No. 22.

After eclipsing 2,000 ground yards, Henry told reporters he "couldn't do it" without his blockers. So in less than half a calendar year, he's showered them with rewards that make other position groups down in Nashville a little jealous.

In fact, the next run the King breaks might be a return trip to the jewelry store.

Related Content

news

Jaguars expected to sign former Lions WR Marvin Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign former Lions wideout Marvin Jones to a short-term deal worth $7 million per season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Texans, QB Tyrod Taylor agree to terms on one-year deal

The Texans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran QB ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Bears expected to sign QB Andy Dalton to 1-year, $10M deal

Chicago has a new quarterback. The Bears are expected to sign Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Titans release former first-round CB Adoree' Jackson

The Titans are clearing a chunk of cap by releasing two notable players. Tennessee has released former first-round pick ﻿Adoree'﻿ Jackson and starting OT Dennis Kelly, moves that will save the team nearly $17 million in cap space.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW