Look at the amazing gifts Derrick Henry gave the Titans offensive line

Subjects across the realm have come to fear Derrick Henry for ruling with an iron stiff arm.
But those closest to the King understand he has a benevolent side, too.
Behold the glimmering chains gifted from Henry to the Titans offensive line, his loyal allies during a 2,027-yard rushing campaign in 2020:
Henry's blockers are lucky men. The front of their gifts look amazing, with diamond-encrusted "2K" pendants with twinkling crowns dangling from a gold-swirled chain.
Its owner -- presumably Titans center Ben Jones -- then flips it to reveal a custom engraving with Henry's rushing total below icy snowflake emblems.
It's not the first time Henry's linemen have reaped the benefits of blocking for the legend, either. Check out the Christmas gifts they received from No. 22.
After eclipsing 2,000 ground yards, Henry told reporters he "couldn't do it" without his blockers. So in less than half a calendar year, he's showered them with rewards that make other position groups down in Nashville a little jealous.
In fact, the next run the King breaks might be a return trip to the jewelry store.