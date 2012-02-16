Longtime senior executive Herrera no longer working for Raiders

Published: Feb 16, 2012 at 12:33 PM

The Oakland Raiders and longtime senior executive John Herrera mutually parted ways this week, a league source told NFL Network's Michael Lombardi on Thursday.

Herrera carried a reputation as a fierce loyalist to late owner Al Davis, which set off some run-ins with the media, most notably a 2008 confrontation with San Jose Mercury News columnist Tim Kawakami that became a YouTube hit.

Herrera, who joined the Raiders out of high school, originally was hired by Davis to run errands. Herrera climbed his way up the ladder, but he left for front-office stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and as general manager of the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders before coming back to the Raiders in 1985.

According to the Oakland Tribune, which cited a source familiar with the situation, Herrera's departure came about as part of a decision on the business side of the team, not by new general manager Reggie McKenzie or coach Dennis Allen.

The Tribune also reported that Hall of Fame cornerback Willie Brown, a longtime employee as the team's leader of "squad development," will work in a redefined role.

