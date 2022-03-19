Around the NFL

Longtime NFL reporter John Clayton passes away at 67

Published: Mar 18, 2022 at 10:56 PM
John Clayton covered the NFL for five decades.

He was on the beat for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, he was an NFL insider for ESPN, he was an award-winner, most recently hosted The John Clayton Weekends show, and was the centerpiece of one of the most memorable ESPN commercials of all time.

Known as "The Professor," Clayton was a much-respected and beloved figure in the NFL media world who passed away after a brief illness, the Seahawks announced. He was 67.

"He was kind to everyone and from the minute I started covering the NFL, he made me feel welcome and offered tips on who to get to know," NFL Media's Judy Battista said. "He was the first person to call me when it was announced I was coming to the NFL Network and his advice about doing TV was classic: 'Just talk like we talk in the press box.' He loved the job. Loved hitting every training camp while the rest of us were on fumes — he did two camps per day a lot. But mostly I am thinking about his devotion to his wife Pat, and how he cared for her during her own health issues. The last time I talked to him was for his podcast and we spent most of our time talking off air about Pat — he was happy that day because she was coming home from the hospital after a brief stay. I'm thinking about her tonight."

A Pennsylvania native, Clayton, who won the 2007 Dick McCann Award for making a "long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage," covered the Steelers at The Pittsburgh Press and later the Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. In 1995, he joined ESPN as an insider. At ESPN, he drew fame for his excellent reporting, distinctive look and affable personality. It led to one very memorable "This is Sportscenter" commercial in which he was depicted delivering a report for ESPN and, upon its conclusion, ripping off his suit and appearing as a heavy metal rocker working from his mom's basement. "Hey, mom! I'm done with my assignment," he bellowed.

In reality, he was prince in the profession whose passing had the NFL world grieving on Friday, and whose memory will be smiled upon every autumn.

