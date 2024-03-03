Longtime NFL reporter Chris Mortensen dies at 72

Chris Mortensen, a longtime NFL reporter for more than three decades, died on Sunday morning, ESPN announced. He was 72.

"Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally beloved as a supportive, hard-working teammate," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. "He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was at the top of his field for decades. He will truly be missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones."

Mortensen, who was diagnosed with Stage IV throat cancer in 2016, announced his decision to step away from ESPN ahead of the 2023 season "to focus on my health, family and faith." His decision was revealed after having covered his 33rd NFL draft.

Joining ESPN in 1991, Mortensen was instrumental in the network's year-round coverage of the NFL, reporting and regularly breaking NFL news while making routine appearances on multiple flagship shows, including "NFL Insiders," "NFL Live," "Sunday NFL Countdown," "Monday Night Countdown" and "Outside The Lines."

"I join the immeasurable number of hearts across the nation, in journalism and the sports community, as we mourn Chris Mortensen," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. "I'm grateful to have had the privilege of knowing Chris through his incredible work beginning at his days at the Atlanta Journal Constitution and like so many, being blessed by his professional excellence and personal grace through the many years that have followed. I considered Chris a personal hero of my mine and it is truly hard to imagine sports journalism without him. His ability to take on life's obstacles with grit and determination was always truly inspiring and his enormous impact on so many, me included, will live on through this work and unwavering friendships. I send my deepest condolences to Chris' family and friends, and pray they find peace in the honorable legacy and positive influence that Chris leaves behind."

In 2016, Mortensen was selected as the McCann Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA), placing him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A graduate of El Camino College and an Army veteran, Mortensen began his journalism career at the South Bay (Calif.) Daily Breeze in 1969, which covered is native home of Torrance, Calif. Mortensen worked at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution from 1983 to 1990, and was honored with the coveted George Polk Award in 1987 for his reporting. He also wrote for The National and had a column in The Sporting News before landing at ESPN.