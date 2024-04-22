 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Longtime Falcons QB Matt Ryan officially retires from NFL after playing 15 seasons

Published: Apr 22, 2024 at 03:22 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Matt Ryan last played professional football in December 2022. He officially called it a career in the fourth month of 2024.

Ryan announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after 15 seasons (14 with the Atlanta Falcons and one with the Indianapolis Colts) with a heartfelt video message to the organization he played the majority of his career for and its fanbase.

In the video, Ryan reflected on the day he was selected third overall by Atlanta in the 2008 NFL Draft, thanked the veterans he played with in his first season for teaching him priceless lessons early in his NFL career, and other key teammates and coaches throughout his career, with receiver Julio Jones leading the way.

Ryan never mentioned his NFL Most Valuable Player Award earned in 2016, nor did he bring up the crushing loss his Falcons suffered at the hands of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. He didn't need to, though: His career arc already did that for him.

Ryan arrived in Atlanta as the franchise's much-needed replacement for Michael Vick, who had exited Atlanta in disgrace before later reclaiming his career in Philadelphia. And with every step Ryan took as the new starter in town, he helped Atlanta find a reason to believe in the Falcons again, giving them a leader who had an arm capable of throwing the Falcons to great heights.

He peaked in 2016 under the direction of offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who unleashed his offensive scheme on the rest of the NFL and helped Ryan secure his lone NFL MVP of his career. That same season, Ryan and the Falcons stormed through the NFC, rolling the Seahawks and Packers on their way to an appearance in Super Bowl LI, where they took a 28-3 lead that, for a moment, seemed insurmountable. It all came crashing down in the second half of a game that needs no recapping, and although it ended in heartbreak, Ryan proved the Falcons right in that season more than any other.

A year later, the Falcons would return to the playoffs, but fall short against the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles. From there, the franchise declined, and by the end of the 2021 season -- Ryan's only campaign played under Arthur Smith -- it became clear it was time to move on.

Atlanta shipped Ryan to Indianapolis for a third-round pick in March of 2022 after a failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson, seemingly giving the Colts yet another veteran starter to insert into the lineup and compete. It didn't go according to plan, though, as Ryan's final season was filled with struggles and signs his career was nearing the end. He was released following the 2022 season, and after a year spent in the broadcast booth with CBS, he officially ended his playing career on Monday.

Ryan retires with 62,792 passing yards, 381 touchdowns, 183 interceptions and a career passer rating of 93.6 accrued in 15 seasons. He made four Pro Bowls, one All-Pro team, and still owns both the 2016 MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards. And even though he doesn't have a ring to polish occasionally, he has a career of which he can be rightfully proud.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Monday ahead of Thursday's Round 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have the luxury of picking the best player available at No. 20 overall after a busy offseason that included a number of trades and free-agent signings. 
news

Jets trade QB Zach Wilson to Broncos in exchange for late-round pick swap

Zach Wilson is headed to a new home out west. The New York Jets are trading the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a late-round pick swap, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
news

Broncos unveil new uniforms focused on altitude, peaks of Denver, add in 1977-inspired throwback

The Denver Broncos unveiled new uniforms on Monday, updating their look for the first time since the 1997 season. Also included in the reveal: a 1977-inspired throwback fit.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills' Damar Hamlin: My comeback 'wasn't something that a trophy can define'

Damar Hamlin expressed his initial disappointment when not winning Comeback Player of the Year in 2023, but the Bills safety remains grateful to have made his miraculous comeback. 
news

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill appreciates Mike McDaniel more after 'he called me out' in loss to Chiefs

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill reveals why he loves playing for Mike McDaniel in Miami after explaining a moment when the head coach held him accountable on the sideline during a Week 9 game. 
news

Browns admit they're still trying to grasp new kickoff rules entering 2024 season

One of the major news items to emerge from the Annual League Meeting was a significant change to the kickoff. The Cleveland Browns, one of many teams adjusting, have been honest about still grasping how best to utilize the new rules.
news

Ravens RB Derrick Henry: 'I'm committed' to putting in work to 'hold that trophy up at the end of the year'

Newly-signed Ravens running back Derrick Henry has not wasted any time in making clear to his new team what he came to Baltimore to do: win a Lombardi.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on RB Joe Mixon trade: 'We're glad he's here hopefully for a few more years'

As the voluntary offseason workout programs for 25 teams began earlier in the week, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio detailed how the team managed to trade for running back Joe Mixon.
news

Colts general manager Chris Ballard open to trading up or down in draft order if situation is right

Though most of the pre-draft discussion leading into Thursday's festivities has centered on which teams could move up into the top few picks,  Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Friday that right now he feels there's a possibility the Colts move either direction in the order, if the situation is right.
news

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, Saints RB Alvin Kamara win 'The Catch' competition

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and Saints running back Alvin Kamara teamed up to win this year's edition of the Sport Fishing Championship's "The Catch" tournament on Sunday. The event took place along the coast of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and featured a total of 14 NFL stars split into pairs.