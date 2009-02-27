 Skip to main content
Advertising

Longtime Falcons linebacker Brooking becomes free agent

Published: Feb 27, 2009 at 10:27 AM

ATLANTA -- Keith Brooking, the last remaining player from Atlanta's Super Bowl team, became a free agent Friday after failing to work out a new contract with the Falcons.

The 33-year-old linebacker is a five-time Pro Bowler and the team's leading tackler each of the last eight seasons. But he struggled in pass coverage and was caught out of position when Arizona converted a third-and-16 to clinch its playoff victory over the Falcons.

Brooking has spent his entire football career in the Atlanta area. He grew up in the southern suburbs, played his college ball at Georgia Tech and was a first-round pick of the Falcons in 1998, helping the team reach the Super Bowl his rookie season.

As a backup linebacker, he made eight tackles in the NFC Championship Game at Minnesota, where Atlanta upset the Vikings.

Brooking moved into the lineup the following season and had started every game since the beginning of the 2001 season, a streak of 128 contests.

"There are a lot of moving parts at this time, so I do not wish to comment on my situation," Brooking said in an e-mail. "There will always be a huge place in my heart for the Falcons and the Atlanta community, regardless of what my future holds."

The Falcons declined comment on the negotiations with Brooking.

Earlier this week, Atlanta cut ties with veteran safety Lawyer Milloy, who started the last three seasons. Also becoming unrestricted free agents at 12:01 a.m. Friday: linebacker Michael Boley, cornerback Domonique Foxworth, and defensive end Chauncey Davis.

Boley and Foxworth stated most of last season, while Davis was a key backup.

The Falcons are planning an overhaul of their defense, especially the secondary. They are not expected to be major players in free agency, preferring to do most of their work through the draft.

A year ago, Atlanta made a big splash on draft day, landing starters Matt Ryan, Sam Baker and Curtis Lofton, along with key contributors Harry Douglas and Chevis Jackson.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL's prioritization of player safety leads to promising injury data for 2023 season

Judy Battista reports on how the NFL's continued effort to prioritize player safety has led to promising injury data from the 2023 NFL season, specifically when it comes to lower extremity injuries.
news

Injury Data Since 2015

news

2024 NFL Draft: Six prospects who stood out in East-West Shrine Bowl

Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves in Thursday's East-West Shrine Bowl? Chad Reuter spotlights six standouts from the all-star game.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews lends assistance during in-flight medical emergency

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews lent his assistance during an in-flight medical emergency this week, providing his diabetic testing kit to a woman experiencing difficulty breathing and low blood pressure.