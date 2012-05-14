Longtime D-line coach Wayne Nunnely retires

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Wayne Nunnely, one of the premiere defensive line coaches in the NFL, is retiring after 17 seasons, the last three with the Denver Broncos.
Jay Rodgers was promoted from defensive assistant to replace Nunnely, who coached for 36 years.
The 60-year-old Nunnely also coached defensive linemen with the San Diego Chargers (1997-2008) and the New Orleans Saints (1995-96) after 18 years at the college level, including four as head coach at UNLV.
Broncos pass-rusher Elvis Dumervil called Nunnely "a great technician" and a "great man and a great mentor off the field."
Rodgers spent the last three seasons as a defensive assistant in Denver. His younger brother, Jeff, is entering his second season as the Broncos' special teams coordinator.