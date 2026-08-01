Longtime 49ers executive Paraag Marathe leaves team to focus on European soccer

Marathe had previously served roles as 49ers president and chief operating officer. He helped orchestrate the team's move from Candlestick Park in San Francisco and development of Levi's Stadium that opened in 2014 and has hosted two Super Bowls, one World Cup and one College Football Playoff title game.

“Paraag has had a significant impact on this organization over the last 25 years,” York wrote. “Throughout his career, he helped shape our football team, played a key role in the development of Levi's Stadium, and contributed to building our reputation across global sports. His leadership and long-term commitment have shaped this organization in lasting ways.”

The 49ers promoted Brian Hampton last year to an assistant general manager role and he has become the team's primary contract negotiator. The Niners also brought back former Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah this offseason as vice president of personnel and strategy. Adofo-Mensah had previously worked for seven years in the team's football research and development department.